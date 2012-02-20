WATCH: A Fan Wins A Car During Knicks Game Then Helps Himself To A Bit Of Spike Lee

During a commercial break at today’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, a fan nailed one of those half-court shots and won a car. And as the Garden erupted, the fan then ran over got some of the sweet, sweet, Spike Lee love (video below).



We are starting to realise that another side effect of Linsanity is the reemergence of Spike Lee. This is now the second Spike Lee-involved post we have had in two days. It is unclear if that is a good or bad thing.

Here is the video (via ABC)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

