VIDEO: A fan invaded the French Open centre court for a selfie with Roger Federer

Roger Federer is unimpressed at a fan’s attempt to take a selfie with him on centre court at the French Open, and he has every right to be.

Security were caught sleeping during Federer’s first round match at Roland Garros:

Federer addressed the issue in his post-match conference, where he revealed it had happened to him during practice as well.

I’m not happy about it. Obviously, not one second I’m happy about it. It happened yesterday in the practice, too. Just a kid, but then three more kids came. And today on center court, where you would think this is a place where nobody can come on, [he] just wanders on and nothing happens. [It] happened during the finals in 2009 as well for me. So I definitely think this is something that — something that happened quickly.

Unfortunately, as Federer mentioned, it’s not the first time it’s happened on court, and not the first time at the French Open either.

In 2009, one invader caused a fright by backing Federer into a corner and placing a hat on his head:

While it’s been 22 years since Monica Seles was stabbed on court during a match in Hamburg, there’s clearly still a lot of tension when incidents like this occur.

