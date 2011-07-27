VIDEO: A Doctor Dissects The Severely Damaged Brain Of A Former NFL Football Player

The centre for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy in Massachusetts is a research centre specifically for the study of the long-term effects of concussions in athletes and soldiers. The centre was created a few years ago by concerned athletes and Boston University Scientists, according to The Guardian.



The lab includes more than 75 brains, mostly of American football players, and more than 400 current athletes have said they, too, will donate.

In the video below, Dr. Ann McKee, examines the brain of a former, unnamed NFL star (a name, she said, any football fan would know). She says the brain is an extreme example of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a disease with symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s, and a danger for anyone who has experienced multiple concussions.



