VIDEO: A crazy koala chases a woman on a quad bike

A still from the video clip.

South Australian Ebony Churchill was out riding a quad bike when a koala started chasing her.

She took a video of the pursuing marsupial and posted it to her Facebook page.

“Far out,” she shouts in the clip. “He’s coming. Get away.”

When she stopped the quad bike, the koala tried to climb on board.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” she says as the clip ends.

Watch the encounter:

Michael Julie Perkins said: “Think he wanted a cuddle.”

