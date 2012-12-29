A Slavery Joke By Charles Barkley And Kenny Smith Riding Shaq Like A Bronco Is Just Another Night On TNT

The “NBA on TNT” studio show with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson has evolved into the most entertaining studio show in sports. Even Shaq, who took a little while to find his voice, has become a solid contributor.



And the reason why the show is so good is because they are not afraid to push the limits of what should or should not be said on television. And because of that, you are often left wondering if they just went too far.

The latest examples came last night. In one moment, Chuck is making a joke about slavery (did Barkley just now find out that Abraham Lincoln helped free the slaves?). And a little while later, Smith is riding Shaq like a bucking bronco and “whipping” him on the backside (see second video below)…

