VIDEO: The Incredible Moment A Cameraman Was Blown Off His Feet By A Fireworks Warehouse Explosion

A cameraman filming a fire at a fireworks factory in Granada, Colombia got the ultimate money shot.

Before you watch, he was okay, even after being knocked from his feet. Amazingly, he kept filming through the whole thing.

Two people were hurt and 17 homes damaged as the entire place exploded in exactly the kind of pyrotechnics display you’d expect. In all, five warehouses storing gunpowder for the fireworks went up.

And because everyone was okay, we’re happy to be able to sign off with this:

