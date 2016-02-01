VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Shoes of Prey's factory in China

Screenshot: Shoes of Prey co-founder, Jodie Fox.

Shoes of Prey is an Australian custom-design shoes business taking the world by storm.

Since it launched six years ago, the startup has secured $22 million in funding, signed a monumental deal with US retailing giant Nordstorm and relocated its headquarters to its biggest market, the United States.

Along with this, it has also opened up a new manufacturing warehouse in China.

In a video posted by co-founder Jodie Fox, consumers are not only given a look into how the shoes are made but can also see the cool culture the company has instilled — cooked lunches and siestas included!

“It was so wonderful to finally get a [chance] to visit the new workspace and see both new and old faces,” says Fox, “but also great to have the opportunity to share with you what goes on”.

Here’s a look at the video.

