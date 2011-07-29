VIDEO: A Ball From Josh Beckett Brings This Young Red Sox Fan To Tears

Touching moment from the Red Sox-Royals game this past Thursday afternoon, as Boston starter Josh Beckett presented a young Red Sox fan sitting in the front row a baseball, which brought the youngster to tears.



Nice gesture by Beckett, which undoubtedly made the kid’s day—unless he was hoping for a ball from Big Papi or something. Then he’s crying because Josh Beckett totally screwed him over, because we all know no matter how cute a kid is, nobody gets handed a free ball twice in one game.

I keed, I keed…the little guy is overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s quite heartwarming to tell you the truth. Going to the ballpark with the man I am assuming is his Dad, then being handed a baseball by the Red Sox starting pitcher is a lot to handle in one afternoon for such a young kid.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Great kid and a classy move by Beckett. Anyone else find it a little dusty in here?

[H/T to NESN]

