VIDEO: A $4m Aston Martin Vulcan takes to the track

Tony Quinn’s Aston Martin Vulcan. Source: supplied

Aston Martin has just released footage of its $A3.8 million super-super car, the Vulcan, being put through its paces at the Highlands Motorsport Park on New Zealand’s South Island.

Scottish-born businessman and race driver Tony Quinn spent more than $20m buying and upgrading the Central Otago race track, funded by selling his Queensland business VIP Petfoods (he also owns the Darrell Lea brand) last year.

He splashed out on the track-only Vulcan on top of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 he already owns. Just 24 Vulcans have been produced and this is the only one sold in the Southern Hemisphere.

It has a top speed of 320 kmh and 7.0lt V12 engine with 800hp (600 kW), accelerating from a standing start to 100kmh in the whiplash time of 2.9 seconds.

Quinn is keeping the Aston Martin Vulcan on public display at the Highlands National Motorsport Museum until September 2016.

He was also offering $5000 hotlaps in it, but they’re already sold out, so for now, sit back and watch the car going through its paces.

