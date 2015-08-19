VIDEO: A 4-year-old boy scores a length-of-the-field try against Queensland's rugby league legends

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In their day, blokes like Petero Civoniceva, David Peachey, Paul Sironen, Matt Geyer and Shaun Berrigan were some of the hardest men in rugby league.

But when something unexpected happened during a charity match in Queensland earlier this month, 26 football legends showed they had hearts of gold.

The Legends of League State of Origin charity match in Toowoomba was raising funds for the local hospital and one young fan took the chance get even closer to the action when Queensland kicked off, deep into Blues territory.

Former Sharks player David Peachy has just taken a long pass when he spots 4-year-old Laiken on the burst off the try line and turns around and gives him the ball.

His mum, Chloe Kearns, who temporarily misplaced her son, was a little surprised to see him force his way into the Blues side, especially since he’s a Queenslander, but Laiken wasn’t going to miss his chance, running the length of the field to score, albeit with a little help from former Knights premiership winner Robbie O’Davis, who picked the boy up and carried him across the line as he began to tire.

Laiken then converted his own try between O’Davis’ arms.

The local TV station, Win, was filming the game and shared the footage with Kearns, who then sent it into The Footy Show.

Sit back, enjoy, laugh and you may find yourself wiping away a tear or two too. It’s a great reminder that Australian sport can be beautiful.

