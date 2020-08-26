A flight attendant's TikTok video shows 8 things you should always do when you check into a hotel

TikTok/YouTube/Kat KamalaniKat Kamalani advises never putting your suitcase on the bed in a hotel.
- A flight attendant’s TikTok video showing all the things you should do to stay safe when you check into a hotel has been viewed 5.7 million times.
- Kat Kamalani, 30 from Salt Lake City, Utah, is also an influencer with 237,000 followers on TikTok, 50,000 followers on Instagram, and 33,000 subscribers on YouTube.
- Her trending TikTok reveals tips many people don’t think of, such as removing the bed throw and cushions because “they never wash those.”
- Kamalani also advises never saying your room number out loud, checking the corners of the mattress for bed bugs, and never putting your bag on the bed because “it’s been through the airport and it’s disgusting.”
