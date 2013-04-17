6-Foot-8 Enforcer Is The King Of NHL Videobombs

John Scott, a defenseman-slash-enforcer for the Buffalo Sabres has 52 penalty minutes this season despite playing less than five minutes per game. And at 6-foot-8, he is one of the more threatening figures in the NHL.



But off the ice, Scott can best be described as a “goofball,” based on his propensity to make silly appearances in the background of interviews being conducted with his teammates.

The latest came after the Sabres win over the Lightning when Scott danced in a fur coat (and not much else) behind rookie Chad Ruhwedel. You can see other examples of Scott’s videobomb masterpieces over at Puck Daddy…

