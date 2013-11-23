The MTA Made A Timelapse Video Showing 50,000 Runners Starting The NYC Marathon

On November 3, a record 50,304 people completed the New York City Marathon. All of them started by running over the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island to Brooklyn.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which operates some of the city’s bridges as well as its subway, bus, and train systems, made an excellent timelapse video of that first crossing.

It has some pretty great views, and is worth taking three minutes to watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.