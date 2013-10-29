A 4-Foot-9 Running Back Made His College Football Debut

Jayson Carter made headlines when he made the Rice football team as a walk-on running back despite being just 4-foot-9 and 135 pounds. Two years later, Carter made his debut with his first rushing attempt during Rice’s 45-7 win over Texas-El Paso.

The play came late in the blowout when Carter, who has a genetic disorder that hindered his growth, was called upon to make his first rushing attempt. He finished the game with one carry and one yard rushing. Here is video of the play (via Deadspin.com)…



