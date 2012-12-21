A 4-Foot-5 Fifth Grader Is So Good At Basketball He Is Already Starting On His High School Team

Julian Newman is a fifth grader in Orlando that stands just 4-feet, 5-inches tall. And after scoring 91 points in three quarters during a middle school competition, he is now the starting point guard for Downey Christian High School.



Julian does have an advantage, as his father is the head coach for the Downey Christian boys basketball team. However, as can be seen in the video below, Julian may be small, but he is not short on basketball skills.

Here are two videos of Julian (SportsGrid.com)…





