At Least 19 Injured As Supercar Crashes Into Crowd At A Polish Rally

At least 19 people were injured at a Polish car rally on Sunday after a luxury sports car lost control and crashed into a crowd of spectators.



The Koenigsegg CCX was being driven on a straightaway at the Gran Turismo Polonia car rally in Ponzan, the Daily Mail reported. Soon after leaving the starting line, the car smashed through a barrier, jumped the curb, and spun 180 degrees before stopping.

Local highway patrol head Joseph Klimczewski said the driver did not know how to drive what Koenigsegg calls a “hypercar.”

“There is no doubt that the driver of the vehicle has not mastered (it),” he said, according to the Mail.

Of those hit by the car, four were seriously injured and two were children, the Irish Independent reported.

According to Jalopnik, the CCX was wrecked, but the driver was not seriously injured.

Watch:



