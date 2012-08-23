13-Year-Old Japanese Babe Ruth Hit A Monster Home Run At The Little League World Series

Kotaro Kiyomiya is six feet tall and weighs a colossal 206 pounds, which means he looks like a man among the other 12- and 13-year olds at the Little League World Series. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the fences in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania are laughably close for the kid they call the “Japanese Babe Ruth.”



And yet, when he hit the Ruthian home run seen below to help put Japan in the international championship game, it still makes your jaw drop…



