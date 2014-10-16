VIDEO: 100 Sharks Have A Feeding Frenzy In Just Centimetres Of Water On The Beach

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s not just deep water you have to worry about bumping into sharks it seems. Last Thursday, October 9, around lunchtime, Donnie Griggs with friends on the beach Cape Lookout National Seashore, North Carolina.

An estimated 100 sharks chased the fish into the shallows and once dinner was served, they didn’t stop, with an estimated 100 1-1.5-long sharks involved, some almost stranding themselves on the beach.

Brian Recker, who uploaded it to YouTube, says Donnie is an avid swimmer, diver and surfer in the area and reckons it’s an otherwise safe place to swim. Just be careful where you tread.

