Can This Video Startup Become The Next Billion Dollar App Company?

Google may have missed its chance to snag Instagram, but if it wants to make another YouTube-like purchase it should get to know video-sharing app Viddy.Viddy is the number 2 free photo and video app in the Apple App Store, after Instagram.



It’s not surprising, since like Instagram, it has a frictionless way to share content on the phone and it has filters that make the content look better.

Brett O’Brien, co-founder of Viddy, said it allows people to capture and beautify their content and share across Facebook and Twitter.

“We help people capture 15 seconds of their life,” O’Brien said. “Instagram has photo features and Viddy has production packs.”

Viddy has a total of 4 million users compared with Instagram’s more than 30 million, but it is adding over 100,000 new users everyday through the Apple App store and web downloads.

“It’s in the heart of the special effects and creative community. Lots of celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg and Bill Cosby, are beginning to use it to interact and share it out with their fans. It’s one of the reasons we are growing as quickly as we are,” O’Brien said.

Viddy was pulled from the app store in February due to a porn problem. The app was removed for 36 hours.

“We shared with Apple that it was an outlier, and we implemented technology to ensure that it wouldn’t be a problem going forward,” O’Brien.

O’Brien was the co-founder of Xdrive, which was similar to Dropbox and Box. He sold it to AOL for a reported $30 million.

Here’s a little shout out from Snoop Dogg:



