Snapchat Wannabe Vidburn Launching Video-Only App

A Snapchat for video is trying to make its way into the Apple App Store, Mario Aguilar of Gizmodo reports.But considering that Snapchat just released an update with video capabilities today, Vidburn might be too late to the game.



Vidburn is pretty similar to Snapchat but lacks photo sharing.

Instead of being able to send self-destructing photos and videos, Vidburn only lets you send five second video clips.

Unlike Snapchat, Vidburn users can also send a link via SMS to friends not using the app.

In the company’s promotional video, it tells you to make the video “fun and interesting,” but we bet people will find other ways to use it.

Vidburn has submitted the app for approval and should be available sometime next week. But for now, check out the demo below.

