Vidal Sassoon Dead At 84

Vidal Sassoon built a $150 million beauty brand.

Photo: AP

Legendary hair stylist and beauty brand businessman Vidal Sassoon has passed away at age 84.The Brit who dominated the beauty industry worldwide was found in his Bel Air home Wednesday after privately battling leukemia since 2009.



In 2010, the film “Vidal Sassoon: The Movie” was released about Sassoon’s life—documenting his rise from shampoo boy in London to salon owner to celebrity stylist to becoming a $150 million brand.

He is even credited with creating “the bob” haircut.

Sassoon is survived by his fourth wife, Ronnie and four children.

Watch a clip from the Sassoon documentary below.



