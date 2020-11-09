Photos show how frontpages around the US and world recorded Biden and Harris's historic victory

@El_Universal_Mx, @ObserverUK, @folha, @latimes,@washingtonpost,@nytimes / Twitter The front pages of newspapers around the world on the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris.

The news of President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris’s victory decorated headlines in newspapers around the world.

President-elect Biden secured his win in the 2020 presidential election with 273 electoral votes on Friday, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected.

Here is a look into the front covers of newspapers following the historic victory of President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris.

On Saturday, major outlets in the US called the race for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after a long week â€” and the world was watching. Leaders around the globe sent their congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’s victory.

Here are the ways the historic election of America’s 46th president decorated headlines in newspapers in the US and around the world.

‘The New York Times’ notes ‘rare’ defeat of incumbent president

The New York Times noted that the presidential election was “finally called” after a long week since Election Day on Tuesday, and noted the “rare” defeat of an incumbent president. Only ten incumbent presidents in US history failed to be reelected to a second term.

The front page of The New York Times for Nov. 8, 2020. pic.twitter.com/5JAX6te8sM — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2020

‘The Washington Post’ quotes Biden’s remarks for ‘a time to heal’

During his victory speech Saturday night, President-elect Biden said “this is the time to heal in America.” The Washington Post’s headline included Biden’s call for healing in its front page.

The front page of Sunday's Washington Post: "Biden defeats Trump" pic.twitter.com/txssLUjmak — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 8, 2020

‘Miami Herald’ says Biden ‘takes the prize’ after ‘rancorous race’

The Miami Herald quoted President-elect Biden’s victory speech, where he said: “It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.”

Good morning, South Florida. Here is Sunday's front page. Keep up with the news at https://t.co/SUDth1TjN2 … And subscribe to support local coverage: https://t.co/ooS7rVw5Hv pic.twitter.com/fAMTvckk3h — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 8, 2020

‘Los Angeles Times’ says ‘Biden Wins’ and notes historic victory for Harris

The front page of the LA Times noted the historic significance of Vice President-elect Harris as the first Black and Asian American woman to be elected to the role.

Here's the front page of the Los Angeles Times for Sunday, November 8, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZKRhT9jfmd — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 8, 2020

‘The Seattle Times’ front page says it’s ‘A Time to Heal’

The Seattle Times front page also noted the various celebrations in the streets of Seattle following President-elect Biden’s victory.

The front page of The Seattle Times: “A Time To Heal” pic.twitter.com/EgitidKQwA — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) November 8, 2020

‘The Chicago Tribune’ says ‘Finally, Biden’

The Chicago Tribune acknowledged the long Election week with these two words: “Finally, Biden.”

This year, Election Day turned into Election Week. Here's a photo of the front page of today's Chicago Tribune. pic.twitter.com/gP5lbGIgCd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 8, 2020

Canada’s ‘The Toronto Star’ celebrates ‘a new hope’

“The Toronto Star” featured a photo of Biden and harris on its front page, and noted two important remarks from Biden and Harris’s victory speeches.

For days (and days) we’ve been working & reworking the front page awaiting an election result. It changed every. single. day. as the mood changed in a seemingly endless wait. When it happened we wanted to express the gravity, hope & challenge all at once. Most of all, the hope. pic.twitter.com/eF81wrPZfv — Irene Gentle (@IreneGentle) November 8, 2020

Brazil’s ‘Folha de S. Paulo’ says it’s an end of a ‘populist wave’

The headline of Brazil’s “Folha de S. Paulo” said, “Biden defeats Trump and breaks populist wave.”

Hong Kong-based ‘South China Morning Post’ published Saturday that Biden was on ‘on cusp of Victory’

The Saturday paper of the South China Morning Post noted that Trump “keeps up his attacks” when Biden was verging on victory.

Good morning! Here’s today’s front page and the headlines for Nov 7: pic.twitter.com/yB5Zf2ohQq — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) November 6, 2020

UK’s ‘The Observer’ says ‘It’s Joe’

The Sunday newspaper of the Guardian Media Group’s front page featured a photo of Biden with his trademark aviators with the large, straightforward headline: “It’s Joe.”

Mexico’s ‘El Universal’ says notes the Mexican president has not yet acknowledged Biden’s victory

Mexican newspaper “El Universal”‘s headline first mentioned in large bold letters that Biden won, and then followed up in smaller print that Mexican president AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador, dubbed “Amlo,” has not yet acknowledged the win. The Mexican president said he would not congratulate until all legal challenges are resolved, per The Guardian. The illustration on the front cover gives a nod to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots in this election during the pandemic.

¡Buenos días, lectores! Iniciamos la jornada informativa con la portada de EL UNIVERSAL y sus secciones este 8 de noviembre https://t.co/Z1NMhj3Yz8 pic.twitter.com/mRWj1osmpP — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) November 8, 2020

Virginia Alves contributed to reporting.

