VICTORY! iPad Side Switch Will Act As Screen Lock Again

Good news for iPad owners: Apple will give back the option to use the iPad’s side switch as a screen rotation lock again, and not just as a volume mute switch.Users will be able to choose which they’d like to use in the iPad’s Settings section, beginning with iOS 4.3, which is currently being tested.



Apple made the change last November in iOS 4.2, and it drove many iPad users nuts, because it became more of a pain to lock in the screen orientation.

The device’s screen rotation often needs to be locked when reading in bed, etc., whereas it’s easy to mute the device by holding the volume-down button for a second.

