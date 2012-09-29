A Jet Charter Company Lets You Book A Seat For Your Pooch For $2,000

Photo: Victor

Victor, a private jet charter company based in the UK, is luring pet lovers onto its planes by inviting along their furry companions. Dubbed “Furs Class,” Victor allows guests to buy a seat for their dog so the family pooch doesn’t need to be loaded into cargo.First reported by The Daily Mail, the dogs are strapped into their very own leather-upholstered seats, complete with seatbelt and window view. Victor can even arrange for treats and toys for in-flight entertainment, and very small pets under eight inches tall or weighing less than six and a half pounds can fly for free.



The idea of travelling with one’s pup on a flight is not a new luxury by any means, and has been popular with jet setting celebs such as socialite Paris Hilton and actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was escorted off a Delta Air Lines plane for refusing to kennel her two Shih Tzus back in 1989.

But for those wealthy pet lovers who can’t afford their own private jet yet hate the thought of their dog in a crate with the cargo, Victor allows them to team up with other pet lovers to share aircraft costs.

As the company states on it’s website, “Your pet is a member of the family. You wouldn’t ship your sister or grandfather as freight, so why treat your pet any differently?”

The service doesn’t come cheap, with the cost of a seat for Fido averaging a total of $2,000, according to The Daily Mail. But for those who believe the price is worth it, you can visit Victor’s website to book a pair of seats for you and your pooch.

