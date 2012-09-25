Is Victoria Secret's 'Sexy Little Geisha' Get-Up Racist?

There’s a new outfit from Victoria’s Secret’s “Go East” collection that’s getting blasted by critics for crossing the line from theme-wear to offensive.



“Sexy Little Geisha” is a skimpy teddy, advertised as a “ticket to an exotic adventure… with flirty cutouts and Eastern-inspired florals.” The lingerie company has since redirected users looking for the product’s page, along with the rest of the “Go East” collection, to the site’s main homepage.

The catalogue encourages customers to “Indulge in touches of Eastern delight,” which the blog Racialicious translates as: “Buying these clothes can help you experience the Exotic East and all the sexual fantasies that come along with it, without all the messy racial politics!”

The Frisky also pointed out that the outfit is problematic given “the complicated history of geishas.”

This isn’t the first instance of a retailer coming under scrutiny for racial or ethnically-themed products or marketing stunts.

Paul Frank recently threw a “pow wow”-themed event for Fashion’s Night Out in which employees wore feathered headbands and glow-in-the-dark war paint. Urban Outfitters was slammed for selling Navajo-print underwear and Holocaust-themed Star of David shirts.

Even Victoria’s Secret should find this situation a little familiar after being criticised for having all its ethnically diverse models wear tribal print and warrior-esque body paint during the “Wild Thing” portion of a 2010 fashion show.

What do you think? Does the teddy go overboard or is it not a big deal?

