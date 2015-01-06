How Victoria's Secret Workers Trick Men Into Spending More Money

Reuters Alessandra Ambrosio is a veteran of the brand.

Who are the most desirable customers at Victoria’s Secret?

Men, according to one worker.

“More often than not, guys spend more money because girls know the deal,” the sales specialist told Cosmopolitan. “They know they can get one bra, and it will be good for four months.”

“It’s easier to sell to (men),” the worker tells Cosmo.

While women tend to only buy things on sale, men will buy almost anything at full price, the worker says.

“I’ll show them a Bombshell bra and matching panties, and then I’ll tell them we have a Bombshell perfume too, and he’ll normally get it.”

The worker also says that men seem to want to impress the female staff at Victoria’s Secret.

“Guys are more like, ‘I’ll just get them all!’ They have that ego,” she says.

A former Victoria’s Secret employee told Business Insider that workers at her Chicago-area store were trained to treat male customers differently from female ones.

“The general feeling about men is that they would buy anything in order to get out of the store as quickly as possible,” the worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told us. “That means they would spend more money.”

While workers tell women about promotions like 5 for $US25 panties, they are more likely to sell men full-priced merchandise, the worker said.

“Women are more value-oriented, and so we were encouraged to show them deals,” she said. “Men would buy a couple of $US50 bras without questioning us because they felt awkward.”

