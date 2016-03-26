Victoria's Secret has crowned these three millennials as the sexiest stars on Instagram

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Victoria’s Secret models strut their stuff at the annual Fashion Show.

Every year, lingerie behemoth Victoria’s Secret distributes its “What Is Sexy List,” in which it deems top celebrities (and certain cities) sexy. By Victoria’s Secret standards, that’s

very sexy. After all, the company is known for its iconic Angels.

But this year, the retailer expanded its nominee list to feature three categories of social media stars: beauty, fashion, and fitness. Fans were able to vote for their favourite influencers. This is arguably a way for Victoria’s Secret to boost its appeal to young people, as many millennials and Gen Z-ers look to these women for inspiration.

These are the three young women who won in those categories, according to a recent press release.

Sexiest social media star, beauty: Zoella

Zoe “Zoella” Sugg is a nearly 26-year-old Brit who has become known for her beauty videos on YouTube. She has over 10 million followers on YouTube and approximately 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

Sexiest social media star, fitness: Hannah Bronfman

28-year-old Hannah Bronfman is swiftly becoming a big name in the fitness blogging world. She runs a wellness website called HBFit. She has around 309,000 followers on Instagram. Buzzfeed, which pointed out that she’s an accomplished DJ, went so far to say that she “might be the coolest girl on Instagram” Adidas recently tapped Bronfman for its “Here to Create” campaign, according to a release.

Sexiest social media star, fashion: Sonya Esman



20-year-old Esman is known for her blog, Class Is Internal. She has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Some celebrities that received honours from Victoria’s Secret include Kylie Jenner (Sexiest Style Risk-Taker), Alicia Vikander (Sexy International Import), and Jennifer Lopez (Forever Sexy). Nashville was voted the sexiest city in the United States, and Paris was crowned the sexiest international city.

For the complete list of winners, click here.

