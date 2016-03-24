Instagram fitness queen Kayla Itsines has caught the eye of Victoria's Secret

Instagram/Kayla_Itsines Kayla Itsines made the nominee list.

Victoria’s Secret is known as the beacon of all things sexy.

Every year, the company has a What Is Sexy contest, where fans and shoppers can vote for who they think is sexy in a variety of categories. This year, the company expanded to a wide variety of social media stars.

This might be a way for the company to appeal to young consumers, many of which are obsessed with these stars.

But perhaps most notably, it suggests that Victoria’s Secret might believe that’s what’s sexiest of all is inspiring young people.

The winners were announced yesterday, but here’s the list of social media nominees in case you missed it, via The Daily Mail:

Sexiest Social Media Star (Beauty)

Bethany Mota is known for her popular YouTube channel.



Zoella vlogs about beauty on YouTube.



Ingrid Nilsen‘s YouTube channel, MissGlamorazzi, has captured the attention of young people.



Meghan Rienks‘ YouTube channel dishes on beauty advice with a dose of quirk.

Sexiest social media star (fitness)

Kayla Itsines has risen to ubiquity with her popular Bikini Body Guide workouts.



Hannah Bronfman‘s website HBFit shares wellness advice, workouts, and more.



Cassey Ho is known for her website and YouTube channel, both called Blogilates.



Natalie Jill is a fitness guru who shares her workouts with her fans.

Sexiest social media star (fashion)

Sonya Esman blogs about fashion on her website, Class Is Internal.





Annabelle Fleur shares her musings on fashion and beauty on her website, The Viva Luxury.



Rocky Barnes writes about style on her website.



Negin Mirsalehi writes about makeup, fashion, and more.

