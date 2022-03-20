We visited Victoria’s Secret stores in the US and the UK, and found an uneven, sprawling product selection as the lingerie brand struggles to transform

Victoria’s Secret is a global beauty and lingerie brand that operates around 1,400 stores globally.

The company has struggled to adapt to shifting beauty standards and changing consumer demands.

Insider visited two stores, one in the United Kingdom and the other in the United States.

Victoria’s Secret is a global beauty and lingerie brand that’s long been synonymous with its now defunct “Angels” and extravagant fashion shows.

The brand first came on the scene in 1977 and later became a staple in shopping malls. However in recent years, owing to internal struggles and changing beauty standards, the company has experienced a number of difficulties as its tried to shed its overtly sexy image.

In 2020, the company shuttered 250 stores in the United States and Canada. A year later, Victoria’s Secret’s former parent company L Brands spun off the retailer. The newly-independent company now says it operates around 1,400 locations worldwide.

Currently, the company is pushing to change its image to a more relaxed, accessible, and inclusive style. But not every location has made the shift yet.

Insider recently visited two Victoria’s Secret stores to check-in on the transformation. We visited a shop in the United Kingdom and a location in the United States. Here’s what we saw:

The Victoria’s Secret in the UK that we visited was located in a city-center shopping mall in Leeds, northern England. Trinity Leeds, a large shopping mall. Grace Dean/Insider The Victoria’s Secret store was easy to spot thanks to its signature bright pink exterior. The exterior of a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider There were a couple of small displays showing some of its products, but most of the wall space was taken up by the pink wall, and the displays didn’t seem as festive compared to the other stores in the mall. A shopper walks past a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider The central display focused on what Victoria’s Secret is most famous for — lingerie. The entrance of a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider The interior was very dark, with a lot of black furniture and dim lights. Displays in a Leeds Victoria’s Secret store. Grace Dean/Insider The inside of the store seemed very carefully curated, like these digital screens on either side of the entrance, with the company’s perfumes displayed underneath. A photo display in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider Sections of the store were dedicated to sleepwear … Clothing displayed on the wall in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider … and perfume and beauty products … Products on a shelf in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider … though it mainly showcased Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie. The interior of a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider There was an area dedicated to Victoria’s Secret’s more sexy lingerie, too. Mannequins display different lingerie options in a Victoria’s Secret in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider Not all the items were so sexy, though. White bras, shirts, and robes hang on the wall in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider Under each display were rows of drawers … Tables containing rows of large drawers in a Leeds Victoria’s Secret. Grace Dean/Insider … which store products, sorted by size. A drawer of underwear in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider A lot of the drawers seemed mostly empty, though … Two bras sit in trays in a Leeds Victoria’s Secret. Grace Dean/Insider … like this paltry offering. A single corset sits in a tray at a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider Most of the store looked tidy, and staff on the store floor kept neatening up the stock … Products from the ‘Dream Angels’ collection hang on the wall of a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider … though a couple of the displays needed some work. A bra hangs incorrectly on a mannequin in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider One of the focal displays was dedicated to the brand’s perfumes … Perfumes sit on a table at a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider … though other fragrance products were randomly dotted around the store, too. A table containing fragrances, clothing, and purses at a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider A couple of areas at the back of the store deviated from its dark color scheme and were instead bright pink. Mannequins display Victoria’s Secret lingerie in a store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider There was a huge screen at the very far end of the store, too … A table containing Victoria’s Secret merchandise in a store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider … that played videos showcasing the brand’s products. A large screen playing videos of models in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider Signs dotted throughout the store advertised bra fittings. Robes, pajamas, and bras hanging on the wall at a Leeds Victoria’s Secret. Grace Dean/Insider At one side of the store, next to a display of underwear … Lingerie displayed in a Victoria’s Secret store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider … there was an opening into the Victoria’s Secret Pink store next door. The door connecting Victoria’s Secret store with a Victoria’s Secret Pink location in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider The Pink store had a separate external entrance, too. The exterior of a Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider The store was much more brightly lit, and its displays seemed tailored to younger shoppers. A lot of the customers appeared to be teens. The entrance way of a Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider The displays were incredibly neat and colorful … Inside a Leeds Victoria’s Secret Pink store. Grace Dean/Insider … and the drawers largely seemed much better stocked than in the Victoria’s Secret next door. A drawer of merchandise in a Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Leeds. Grace Dean/Insider Though most of the store contained clothes and gym gear. Sports bras are displayed on the wall of a Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Leeds, northern England. Grace Dean/Insider There were QR codes you could scan to book a bra fitting … A sign displays a photo of a model and a QR code in a Leeds Victoria’s Secret. Grace Dean/Insider … as well as signs encouraging you to order online if you couldn’t find what you wanted in store. A sign displayed in a Leeds Victoria’s Secret. Grace Dean/Insider We also swung by a Victoria’s Secret store located in a mall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Compared with the Leeds location, its entrance was a bit less flashy. The exterior of a Victoria’s Secret store situated in mall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider In the United States, Victoria’s Secret is, of course, best known for its lingerie products. Mannequins display different colored bras and panties in an Indianapolis Victoria’s Secret. Áine Cain/Insider The store seemed to be divided into several distinct sections, including basic, everyday underwear … Lingerie, panties, and bras hang on the wall in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider … perfumes , makeup, and toiletries … A table of Victoria’s Secret perfumes and other products in a store based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider … and, of course, lingerie for special occasions. A grey piece of lingerie in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider The store was well-lit with meticulously-organized displays and attended staff, on hand to answer questions and take bra measurements. A section of non-lingerie Victoria’s Secret products in a store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider We were struck by all the various displays touting different perfumes and fragrant lotions. A collection of ‘Velvet Petals’ line products in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider The air in the store was filled with sweet smells from those aromatic products, although we’ll note that stores like this can be tricky for anyone susceptible to migraines. A row of lotions and creams in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider Most of those displays seemed to offer pretty pricey options, something you’d buy as a gift for a special occasion rather than an everyday purchase. A collection of ‘Heavenly’ line products in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider In general, the store was laid out like a fancy, highly feminine destination. That could be viewed as aspirational by prospective customers. A table of perfumes and lotions displayed in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider But it could also be a little intimidating for anyone looking to buy a regular bra or extra underwear. A row of Victoria’s Secret bras displayed in a store in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider Although the store did offer plenty of casual options … Wireless push-up bras in a Victoria’s Secret in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider … and even pajama products that trended more towards “cozy” than outright “sexy.” A table displaying flannel pajamas in a Victoria’s Secret store in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider Like in the Leeds store, the shop was filled with drawers, each containing panties, bras, and other products sorted by size. Tables with drawers containing Victoria’s Secret products in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider But special offerings or new, seasonal lines seemed to each receive their own display. Bras and panties for the 'Dream Angels' collection in Victoria's Secret in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider Many of the items we looked at had prices up-front and clearly labeled, unlike the displays in the UK store. 'Demi' bras and panties hung up on the wall of a Victoria's Secret store based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider The Indianapolis shop was by and large a clean, well-organized store that lent itself to a positive shopping experience for the customer. A table displaying products in a Victoria's Secret in Indianapolis. Áine Cain/Insider All in all, it will be interesting to watch Victoria's Secret pivot its brand in the coming years, as the company attempts to bounce back by selling a more inclusive vision. Bras and panties hung up on the wall of a Victoria's Secret in Indianapolis, Indiana. Áine Cain/Insider