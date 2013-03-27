These Are The Sexy Victoria's Secret Items For Teens That Parents Are Furious About

Ashley Lutz
take me to paradise t shirt

Parents are angry that Victoria’s Secret customers keep getting younger. 

While the brand insists that its Pink line markets to college students 18 and older, comments from a Limited Brands executive suggested that even younger girls were shopping there. 

After that parents protested on blogs and petitions. 

“I don’t want my daughter to ever think that to be popular or even attractive she has to have emblazon words on her bottom,” wrote Evan Dolive, a father whose letter to the brand went viral.

We took a look at some of Pink’s offerings to see what all the fuss was about. 

Victoria's Secret also sells these sheer bralets in several colours.

This pink thong is covered in cherries.

These shorts have a message emblazoned on the backside, a Pink signature.

Here's a blanket with a wild message.

This t-shirt has a totally sheer back.

This shirt has no fabric at all in the back.

