Inside the Victoria's Secret supermodels' deluxe jet

• The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is happening December 5 in Paris.

• Here’s a look at how the models travelled to France before the big day.

There’s one week left until the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This year — for the first time ever — the models will walk the runway in Paris, France, ABC News reports.

The show will feature all 14 Victoria’s Secret Angels, plus some famous guest faces, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Weeknd will also be performing, according to ABC.

And it appears that preparation for the event is already well underway. Photos posted to Instagram show that the models recently departed for Paris in what looks like a swanky, private chartered flight.

The models were greeted with Victoria’s Secret striped blankets and goodies on the plane, including sleep masks, t-shirts, champagne, and more.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Monday, December 5 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

