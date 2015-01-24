Victoria's Secret Models Hit The Gridiron In Their Sexy Super Bowl Ad

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Victoria’s Secret is invading the crowded arena of Super Bowl commercials with a sexy new ad. This will be the company’s first Super Bowl ad since 2008.

The lingerie company released the spot that features supermodels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel donning pads and helmets for a game of good, old-fashioned American football.

