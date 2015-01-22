Victoria's Secret Reveals Its First Super Bowl Ad Since 2008

YouTube The Angels appear in the first Victoria’s Secret ad since 2008.

Victoria’s Secret will be making its first Super Bowl appearance since 2008.

The new ad, called “Don’t Drop The Ball,” is a friendly reminder that Valentine’s Day is coming up, according to AdAge.

“The Super Bowl is the single best opportunity for Victoria’s Secret to remind a global audience that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner,” Victoria’s Secret CEO Sharen Jester Turney told AdAge.

In the ad, Victoria’s Secret angels including Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel play football. None of the brand’s lingerie is featured.

Valentine’s Day is the second-biggest holiday for Victoria’s Secret behind Christmas, according to AdAge.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.