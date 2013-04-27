Victoria's Secret Slams Religious Ex-Model: 'She Was Never An Angel'

Victoria’s Secret says they barely worked with model Kylie Bisutti, who wrote a memoir dissing the retailer.

23-year-old model-turned-devout Christian Kylie Bisutti made waves this week when the New York Post published an extract from her upcoming book “I’m No Angel: From Victoria’s Secret Model to Role Model.”



In the memoir, Bisutti writes “It wasn’t about modelling clothes anymore; I felt like a piece of meat” and slaimed that she had to “play down my marriage … because I was supposed to be flirting with everyone all the time.”

Bisutti eventually left the profession “to honour god” by announcing her departure with this tweet: “I quit being a VS model to be a Proverbs 31 wife.”

But today, Victoria’s Secret is fighting back — saying “She was never a Victoria’s Secret ‘Angel.'”

The retailer goes so far as to say, “And contrary to Ms. Bisutti’s claims, she was never offered any subsequent modelling contracts or opportunities with Victoria’s Secret despite her multiple appeals for further work.”

Victoria’s Secret released this scathing statement clarifying Bisutti’s role at their company:

“Ms. Bisutti has made numerous fabrications and misstatements of fact regarding her brief association with Victoria’s Secret. In 2009, Ms. Bisutti won an online amateur modelling competition and hasn’t worked for us since that year. The prize for the winning contestant was the unique opportunity to a one-time walk in the 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Ms. Bisutti also participated in a swim photo shoot in 2009. That was the extent of Ms. Bisutti’s involvement with Victoria’s Secret. She was never a Victoria’s Secret ‘Angel’ as defined by the terms of our Angel model contract. And contrary to Ms. Bisutti’s claims, she was never offered any subsequent modelling contracts or opportunities with Victoria’s Secret despite her multiple appeals for further work. She has repeatedly fabricated her work experience with Victoria’s Secret — including a relationship that simply did not exist.”

Meanwhile, Bisutti is backtracking, apologizing to Victoria’s Secret via Twitter:

I’m not slamming VS brand by the way. I still shop there all the time. My story has nothing to do with [email protected]britishvogue @victoriassecret — Kylie Bisutti (@VSKylie) April 25, 2013

My story is all about honouring God with my body and being the right kind of role model to women and girls. Living for Christ vs myself… — Kylie Bisutti (@VSKylie) April 25, 2013

