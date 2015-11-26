15 plus-size models Victoria's Secret should hire

Victoria’s Secret is under pressure to feature curvier models.
Last year, an online petition, launched by Brittany Cordts, asked Victoria’s Secret to use bigger models in its famous annual fashion show.
“My petition is to encourage them to send models [that are the same size as the lingerie] that they currently offer … 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 — just so there’s diversity, so its not all size zero and two,” she said. “If they extend their sizes in the future, great, but right now I’d like to focus on stopping that negative image that they send to all these women and teens,” Cordts said to Business Insider in an interview this summer.
This summer, some of its most prominent Angels said they would want to see plus size models added to Victoria’s Secret roster.
“I think the whole world is more open to plus-size [models] and I am sure at some point they will be ready for it,” Angel Monika Jagaciak said to The Daily Mail.
Here are some plus-sized models that Victoria’s Secret could consider hiring.
Iskra Lawrence has posed without any Photoshopping at all for Aerie -- and she looks stunning. She's an activist; she's an ambassador for the National Eating Disorder Association and has been tapped to help launch Runway Riot, a website to promote the acceptance of all body sizes.
Ashley Graham was featured Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in an ad for Swimsuits for All. She actively promotes body acceptance, and even gave a Ted Talk about the issue. She designs a lingerie line for plus size women for Addition Elle.
Anita Marshall was named Essence's Curvy Model of The Month in June 2014. She's from Boston and has modelled for Macy's and Nordstrom.
Robyn Lawley was the first plus-size model to appear in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition. She's modelled for Vogue and Ralph Lauren. She recently celebrated her stretch marks -- or 'tiger stripes,' as she called them -- on Instagram.
Lizzie Miller became famous when she posed in her underwear in a 2009 Glamour magazine editorial about women who are comfortable with their bodies. Since then, she's appeared in runway shows and modelled for Lane Bryant.
Candice Huffine was the first plus-size model to appear in the auto company Pirelli's calender. The Maryland native has been modelling since she was a teen.
Tara Lynn modelled for H&M's 'Big and Beautiful' campaign. She has a degree in linguistics and speaks 3 languages.
Justine LeGault turned heads as the cover girl of Elle Quebec in 2013. She's modelled for Justine and Lane Bryant and lives in New York.
Tess Holliday made headlines in January 2015 as the largest model to ever be signed with an agency. She signed with MiLK Model Management.
Whitney Thompson won Cycle 10 of America's Next Top Model, making her the first plus-size winner of the popular series.
Kate Dillon is a Harvard-educated model based in New York. When she's not modelling, she is volunteering as a tutor in her Spanish Harlem neighbourhood.
Jennie Runk broke ground when she subtly appeared in an H&M swimwear ad, without the company mentioning that she was, in fact, a plus-size model.
Denise Bidot was the only plus-size model who walked the runway at Serena Williams' fashion show in September 2014. She said that it was 'surreal.' She appeared in an un-retouched campaign for swimsuitsforall this year.
Chloe Marshall was the first plus-size model to make it to the finals in the Miss England pageant. She's represented by Ford models and has worked for Torrid and Macy's.
