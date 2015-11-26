15 plus-size models Victoria's Secret should hire

Vicenzo Lombardo/Getty Images Jennie Runk has modelled for H&M.

Victoria’s Secret is under pressure to feature curvier models.

Last year, an online petition, launched by Brittany Cordts, asked Victoria’s Secret to use bigger models in its famous annual fashion show.

“My petition is to encourage them to send models [that are the same size as the lingerie] that they currently offer … 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 — just so there’s diversity, so its not all size zero and two,” she said. “If they extend their sizes in the future, great, but right now I’d like to focus on stopping that negative image that they send to all these women and teens,” Cordts said to Business Insider in an interview this summer.

This summer, some of its most prominent Angels said they would want to see plus size models added to Victoria’s Secret roster.

“I think the whole world is more open to plus-size [models] and I am sure at some point they will be ready for it,” Angel Monika Jagaciak said to The Daily Mail.

Here are some plus-sized models that Victoria’s Secret could consider hiring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.