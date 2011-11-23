Victoria Secret Pulled One Of Its College T-Shirts Off The Market Because It Had The Wrong School's Motto On it

Tony Manfred

Victoria Secret had to pull its Michigan State shirt off its website over the weekend due to an unfortunate design mix-up.

The company got MSU’s nickname right. But they accidently put, “Hail to the Victors” on the shirt, which is the motto of the University of Michigan.

Kudos to CNBC’s Darren Rovell, who pointed out the blunder on Twitter last Friday.

Here’s the shirt:

Darren Rovells photo The folks @VictoriasSecret have made a horrible Michigan error (via @BrettSoz, @UMichLSA)

Darren Rovell on WhoSay

