These 10 models are the future of Victoria's Secret

John Parra/Getty Images Rachel Hilbert is the face of PINK.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels help the brand sell billions.

PINK is Victoria’s Secret clothing, sleepwear, and intimates line that is targeted toward teenagers and college students. The merchandise offers a fun, fresh, and flirty take on Victoria Secret’s signature sexy apparel.

The young models who work for Victoria’s Secret teen line PINK are likely to become the future spokeswomen for the business.

Lots of the women who walked the runway for PINK in 2014 became Angels in 2015, such as Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio, Monika “Jac” Jagaciak, and Elsa Hosk.

Rachel Hilbert, 20, became the official face of PINK this past summer. She appears in many of the brand's campaigns and is all over the retailer's Instagram page. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Business Insider Devon Windsor, 21, has walked the runway for both PINK and Victoria's Secret namesake line. She has also modelled for major brands such as Helmut Lang and Michael Kors. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Josephine Skriver, 22, has also modelled for many major brands. She turned heads at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gigi Hadid, 20, is already a household name, but walking the runway for both Victoria's Secret's namesake brand and PINK in 2015 marked a career milestone. She has appeared in PINK ad campaigns alongside brand ambassador Rachel Hilbert. Might she be named an Angel this year? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Megan Puleri, 18, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ming Xi, 25, has been walking the runway for PINK since 2013. Xi hails from China and has been one of the faces for both Givenchy and Diane von Furstenberg. She has also walked for Victoria's Secret's namesake brand. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bridget Malcolm, 23, has made a name for herself as a body positive activist; she's spoken out against 'skinny-shaming.' Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Business Insider Yumi Lambert, 20, has been walking the runway for PINK for two years. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Leila Nda made her VIctoria's Secret debut in 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gigi Hadid's younger sister, Bella, has also modelled for the brand.

