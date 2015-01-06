These 12 Young Models Are The Future Of Victoria's Secret

The Victoria’s Secret Angels help the brand sell billions.

The young models who work for Victoria’s Secret teen line PINK are likely to become the future spokeswomen for the business.

PINK is Victoria’s Secret clothing, sleepwear, and intimates line that is targeted toward teenagers and college students. The merchandise offers a fun, fresh, and flirty take on VS’s signature sexy apparel.

Sara Sampaio, 23, serves as PINK's spokesmodel. This Portuguese model has been the voice and face of PINK since 2013, and she appeared in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Elsa Hosk, 26, has been walking the Victoria's Secret runway since 2011, but the Swedish model has been critical to PINK this year. She appeared with Rachel Hilbert and Iggy Azalea at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for the PINK Nation Crazy for Campus Bash, and she separately promoted the PINK Wear Everywhere Bra. Rachel Hilbert, 19, might already be a well-known Victoria's Secret model, but given her status as one of the faces of PINK, she's likely to become even bigger. This year, she teamed up with fellow Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk and Iggy Azalea for the PINK Nation Crazy for Campus Bash. Grace Mahary, 25, walked the runway for PINK for the first time this year. She hails from Canada and has also modelled for Givenchy. Imaan Hamaam, 18, walked the runway for PINK at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Dutch model has been making a name for herself, walking the runway for Givenchy and serving as a cover girl for Vogue. Yumi Lambert, 19, is a Belgian beauty who made her PINK debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year. She has previously walked the runway for a variety of major designers, including Prada, Giorgio Armani, and Fendi. Taylor Hill, 18, hails from Colorado. She also made her PINK debut this year. Ming Xi, 24, has been walking the runway for PINK since 2013. Xi hails from China and has been one of the faces for both Givenchy and Diane von Furstenberg. Monika 'Jac' Jagaciak, 20, is a young runway veteran who has also appeared in campaigns for Hermes and Calvin Klein, amongst others, but 2014 was the Polish model's second year walking for PINK at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Keke Lindgard, 20 is a beautiful model from Hawaii. She's a familiar face in the PINK catalogue. Frida Aasen, 20, is a beautiful model from Norway. She frequently appears in advertisements for PINK. Leomie Anderson, 21, can be found modelling for PINK's catalogue. This runway vet has walked for a variety of major designers, such as Oscar de la Renta and Vivienne Westwood. Perhaps we'll see her strutting as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015. You've seen Victoria's Secret Pink models... Now check out all the photos from this year's extravaganza >

