Victoria's Secret Ditches 'Perfect Body' Campaign

Victoria’s Secret came under fire last month for launching an ad campaign featuring the slogan “The Perfect ‘Body.'”

The slogan, which referred to the retailer’s “Body” lingerie line, appeared with images of Victoria’s Secret angels on the company’s website and in stores in the UK.

Critics called it offensive and damaging to women and more than 26,000 people signed a petition calling on Victoria’s Secret to apologise and terminate the campaign.

The company has not yet formally apologised, but it has replaced the slogan on its website with a new one: “A Body For Every Body,”

The Independent reports.

We reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here’s the new slogan.

