Victoria's Secret Sparks Outrage With 'Perfect Body' Campaign

Victoria’s Secret is under fire for a new ad campaign that features the slogan “The Perfect ‘Body.'”

The slogan, which refers to the retailer’s “Body” lingerie line, appears with images of Victoria’s Secret angels on the company’s website and in stores in the UK.

The ads have prompted a widespread backlash online and inspired the hashtag #iamperfect on Twitter.

“There is a line between aspiration and thinspiration, and this campaign clearly oversteps the mark,” columnist Sarah Vine writes in The Daily Mail. “As for their use of the word ‘perfect’, it’s not only offensive to the 99.9% of the female population who don’t share the models’ ‘perfect’ proportions, it’s also deeply irresponsible, if not downright cruel.”

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition calling on Victoria’s Secret to apologise and terminate the campaign.

“Victoria’s Secret’s new advertisements play on women’s insecurities and send out a damaging message” the petition says.

We reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

#iamperfect @VictoriaSecret Harmful campaign. I am not perfect and I don’t expect it either. What a shame!

— Cinthia Novick (@CinthiaNovick) October 31, 2014

Today we celebrate the perfect REAL body and all the women who have said “#IAmPerfect the way I am.” #TBT pic.twitter.com/CFD2GfokGE

— Dove (@Dove) October 30, 2014

So the campaign the perfect body obviously promotes low self esteem, anorexia, bulimia, etc. Thanks @victoriasecret #iamperfect

— valepp (@valeborquezzz) October 31, 2014

There is NO SUCH THING as a ‘perfect body!’ @VictoriasSecret. Please, stop spreading this myth! #iamperfect pic.twitter.com/jz1Aconfym

— Jazzy J (@Jazz2J) October 31, 2014

