Meet the 10 new Victoria's Secret Angels who will help the brand sell billions

Victoria’s Secret just named 10 new models to serve as Angels.

Being a Victoria’s Secret Angel pays off. Eight of the top 10 highest-paid models in the world have worked for the retailer.

Most of the models are rookies compared to existing Angels like longtime veterans Alessandro Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. Several well-known Victoria’s Secret ambassadors have recently left the brand.

Here are the new Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Sara Sampaio

This Portuguese model has been the voice and face of PINK since 2013, and she appeared in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Elsa Hosk

Hosk, 26, has been walking the Victoria’s Secret runway since 2011, but the Swedish model has been critical to PINK this year. She appeared with Rachel Hilbert and Iggy Azalea at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for the PINK Nation Crazy for Campus Bash, and she separately promoted the PINK Wear Everywhere Bra.

Jasmine Tookes

Tookes, 24, grew up in California. She first appeared in 2010 ads for Uggs and Gap. She appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012.

Taylor Hill

The 18-year-old Hill hails from Colorado. She also made her PINK debut this year.

Hill’s Instagram account, which portrays her adventures on runways around the world, has nearly 500,000 followers.

Monika “Jac” Jagaciak

Jagaciak, 20, is a young runway veteran who has also appeared in campaigns for Hermes and Calvin Klein. She’s also walked for PINK at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kate Grigorieva

The 25-year-old broke into the scene when she appeared on Russia’s Next Top Model. Since then, she’s appeared in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and H&M. She’s also walked in dozens of designer fashion shows.

Getty Images Victoria’s Secret model Kate Grigorieva.

Lais Ribeiro

This 24-year-old Brazilian model has three Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows under her belt. She’s also appeared in Vogue many times.

Stella Maxwell

Maxwell, 24, grew up in Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand. She’s also modelled for Urban Outfitters, H&M, and Puma.

Romee Strijd

This 19-year-old newcomer hails from the Neverlands. She’s walked in runway shows for Calvin Klein, Burberry, Marchesa, and Michael Kors.

Martha Hunt

Hunt, 26, grew up in North Carolina. She has modelled extensively for Urban Outfitters’ brand Free People. She’s also walked in hundreds of fashions shows.

