Victoria's Secret models reveal the surprisingly difficult part of their jobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images CANCUN, MEXICO – MARCH 15: Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert attend Victoria’s Secret PINK Nation Spring Break Beach Party in Cancun, Mexico on March 15, 2016 in Cancun, Mexico

It’s not easy modelling for Victoria’s Secret.

The women have to diet and exercise very intensely before the annual fashion show…and they also sometimes have to roll around in the sun during a bikini shoot, which can be downright exhausting, as PINK models Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert recently told PopSugar.

“After shoots we’re usually pretty exhausted,” Windsor told the women’s website.”Especially after a beach shoot — the sun wears you out.”

The women disclosed that a beach shoot doesn’t often translate into a vacation, although sometimes, they have the ability to arrive early or to stay late.

In fact, simply travelling to the beach can also cumbersome..

“It can be a bit exhausting,” Windsor reiterated.

It’s apparently a model tradition to try to dispel the long-held myth that posing for cameras is a glamorous and delightful activity. In fact, Victoria’s Secret veteran Adriana Lima recently tried to send this message home by posting a makeup-free selfie.

