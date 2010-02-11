Microsoft Hires Victoria's Secret Models To Shill For Bing

Microsoft and Victoria’s Secret teamed up for a Valentine’s Day promotionial video.



In the video, Victoria’s Secret “Bombshells” Candance Swanepoel and Erin Heatherton give Valentine’s Day tips in response to questions submitted via the company’s Facebook fan page. The video is hosted by MSN.

Throughout the video, the two models consult with a laptop that has a prominent Bing logo on the front. Toward the end of the clip, they start “Binging” the questions rather than answering themselves.

The message: hot women use Bing. Check it out:



