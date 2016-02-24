Victoria's Secret model reveals an incredibly easy morning routine that keeps her in shape

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lindsay Ellingson walks the runway at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Ever wonder how a Victoria’s Secret model stays fit?

Lindsay Ellingson — who has walked in eight Victoria’s Secret runway shows — told The Cut about some of her food and fitness staples — and she even dispensed some advice.

For starters, Ellingson doesn’t kick off her day with coffee. Instead, she drinks warm water.

“I had a consultation with the Ayurveda specialist who told me that I should drink warm, filtered water in the morning. He said your body absorbs the warm water better than cold and that it’s really soothing to your stomach. I actually find that I don’t need caffeine like coffee or tea,” she said to The Cut.

“If I’m well-rested and have my breakfast, that gives me energy for my day. But sometimes, around 4 p.m., I’ll get an iced brew coffee from Intelligentsia.”

She said she often makes a “smoothie with almond butter, strawberries, and almond milk.” Other breakfast staples include “seven-grain toast with avocado, seas salt, and cumin.” She also praised a superfood cereal called Vigilant Eats.

On the day of her interview, she said she ate an egg-white scramble with avocado and mushroom. She listed off some of her favourite meals to make to The Cut: brown-rice pasta with turkey sausage, broccoli, and marinara sauce; a salmon, sweet potato, and kale salad. She also said she loves drinking juices from Juice Press, a popular juice chain in New York.

She revealed to The Cut that she “[stays] away from anything deep-fried or that has a lot of preservatives. But it’s hard.” She admitted she loves French fries — but she’s not alone in loving fried food; plenty of Victoria’s Secret models eat junk food!



For fitness, she said it’s yoga three times a week — except she told The Cut she steps it up for big events, like when she walked for the iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She said taking classes at the dance-inspired Ballet Beautiful “had [her] best shape of [her] life.” Then, she told The Cut, she works out four to five times a week.

Ellingson used to be a dancer, she explained to The Cut, and she said that “modelling was a natural transition except it was less about wellness.” Now, she explained, she’s healthier.



She advised others to “find a workout that is convenient and that you like. It makes it easy when you like it.”

If only it was that easy for the rest of us.

