Former Victoria's Secret Model Reveals Why She Gave Up Lingerie modelling For Jesus

Former Victoria’s Secret model Kylie Bisutti



just released a book about leaving the brand because of her Christian beliefs.Bisutti just told The Daily Beast about the incidents that spurred her leaving.

“Already married for a few months, Bisutti wrote that ‘Victoria’s Secret execs e-mailed to tell me that I’d caught the eye of one of the celebrities at the after party,'” reports The Daily Beast. “She says she refused the invitation, citing devotion to her husband.”

She’s also said that she was encouraged to downplay her marriage and act flirtatious.

“As I continued modelling lingerie, my convictions grew about wanting to honour my husband and our marriage and not having other men see me in lingerie, and also my desire to be a better role model for girls everywhere,” she told The Daily Beast.

Las Vegas-based Bisutti won a contest to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2009. The gig led to a contract with IMG Models.

But after walking in the show, she says she realised that wearing lingerie for the masses was disrespectful to her husband.

Now, she’s devoted her life to her Christian beliefs.

Victoria’s Secret didn’t respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

However, the brand slammed Bisutti last month, saying that her book exaggerated her involvement.

“She was never a Victoria’s Secret ‘Angel,'” the company said in the statement.

“And contrary to Ms. Bisutti’s claims, she was never offered any subsequent modelling contracts or opportunities with Victoria’s Secret despite her multiple appeals for further work.”

Bisutti admits that she does still shop at the retailer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.