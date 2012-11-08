Backstage Photos Of The Victoria's Secret Supermodels

Ashley Lutz, Kim Bhasin
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is taping tonight, and the models have been tweeting pictures of themselves getting ready backstage.

The fashion show is the event of the year, and models have been working out and dieting for weeks. Each model has about three people assigned to her: a hairdresser, make-up artist and assistant.

The show is taping today — follow live tweets from Business Insider retail reporter @AshleyLutz who’s at the show.

We’ll be updating this post with more backstage pics as the action unfolds.

Here's the beautiful Lindsey Ellington getting ready.

The scene from backstage is a frenzy of action.

Miranda Kerr gets her hair done.

And Alessandra Ambrosio does an interview backstage.

Karlie Kloss chopped off her hair in time for the show and showed off a stylish bob.

Erin Heatherton, fresh off her breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio, gets her lips prettied up.

The $2.5 million Fantasy Bra was on display. Alessandra Ambrosio will model it in the show.

Someone curls Doutzen Krous' hair backstage.

Izabel Goulart gets a pedicure.

Isabeli Fontana and Constance Jablonski pose for a shot.

Kroes and Aldridge look like they're having a ton of fun.

And models lounge around before a quick run-through.

Cara Delevingne found some time to mess around.

Watch out runway — here they come.

SHOWTIME!

