A Victoria's Secret model perfectly shut down a reporter for asking about her diet

Model Magdalena Frackowiak did not appreciate a TMZ reporter’s question backstage at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

When the reporter asked “What are you most excited about eating after this show?” Frackowiak just rolled her eyes and replied, “Not with these kinds of questions. This is stupid. Ask smart questions, not ‘eating after the show.’ You make me look like an idiot.”

She explained on-camera that she didn’t like the question because “It seems like I’m starving myself and I can’t wait for the show to end to eat.”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Chelsea Pineda

