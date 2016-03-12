A Victoria's Secret model allegedly airbrushed herself on Instagram and people are furious

It’s no secret that Victoria’s Secret likes to airbrush its models. Sometimes, they’re missing parts of the rear ends. Other times, they’re missing arms.

Now, a model is being accused of airbrushing herself.

Case in point: Shanina Shaik, a model who has walked the runway for the lingerie company multiple times. Cosmopolitan pointed out that there’s something usual about a photo she posted to Instagram.

Here’s the picture in question:



Cosmopolitan points to how some people are very confused as to why there happens to be a “triangle hole in her thigh,” as one commenter put it.

“It’s strange that hole on the leg …. It looks like some bones were missing,” another commenter wrote.

“Her leg tho [sic],” one commenter simply put it.

A Business Insider employee pointed out that Shaik probably just used FaceTune, an Photoshop-like app that lets you slim your physique in photos.

Though Shaik is obviously not posting for Victoria’s Secret, it’s worth noting that she is a public figure and a little airbrushing faux pas goes a long way, especially since consumers are becoming savvier and more attuned to what’s real and what’s not. (Proof? Photoshop-free Aerie saw sales climb a whopping 20% in fiscal 2015.)



