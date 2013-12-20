VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL: Here's What It's Like To Suddenly Become Attractive

Lyndsey Scott is a gorgeous model who has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

But growing up, she says she was often bullied for her “awkward” appearance.

Scott responded to a Quora thread asking: “

What does it feel like to go from physically unattractive to physically attractive?“

Scott, who agreed to share her answer with us, says that people didn’t give her a chance when she was a bespectacled and skinny adolescent.

Here are some photos of her from that time:

By the time she entered her 20s, Scott began to look like the gorgeous model she is today.

Of course, there are perks.

“People offer me a lot more freebies, I make money off of my looks through modelling, strangers talk to me more often, more people listen to me and laugh at my jokes, and I even have the occasional suitor,” Scott writes.

But her new appearance had its downsides.

“Would-be catcallers will sometimes skip the compliments and just call me a bitch as I walk by, some women (although very few) are very catty to me from the get-go, and many people are shocked to find out that I’m anything other than an airhead…that I was a computer science major and that I program iOS apps, for example,” she says.

Ultimately, Scott acknowledges that she feels “extremely lucky to have been granted this new super-power.”

But it also haunts her.

“I have to wonder, why didn’t they like me then when I’m still the same person now? Why do they like me now? How do I know that they like me now? Does anyone actually really even like me now?” she asks.

Here’s a photo of Scott today:

