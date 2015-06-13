Victoria's Secret just hired one of Taylor Swift's best friends to be a top model

Getty Images/John ParraMartha Hunt.
In April 2015, Victoria’s Secret announced its newest lineup of “angels.”
These 10 women would represent the famous lingerie company.
One of these women is Martha Hunt, a 26-year-old from the United States who counts herself among Taylor Swift’s elite crowd of fashionable friends.
She was walking the runway by 2007. Since then, she's walked for many major designers, including Herve Leger in 2014 (pictured below). She's also walked for Prada, which she told Vogue was her 'most memorable modelling moment.' She was 23 when she cited that impressive accomplishment to the magazine.
Although she had already started modelling with Victoria's Secret, in 2013, she talked to Harper's Bazaar about awaiting the casting decision for the lingerie company's big fashion show.
In addition to walking the Victoria's Secret runway, she's keeping busy with other editorial spreads -- like this one for Vogue Spain.
But Hunt is more than just a model. She hosted Design on A Dime at New York's Housing Works, which helped to benefit New Yorkers with AIDS and HIV.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.