Victoria's Secret just hired one of Taylor Swift's best friends to be a top model

Mallory Schlossberg
Martha HuntGetty Images/John ParraMartha Hunt.

In April 2015, Victoria’s Secret announced its newest lineup of “angels.”

These 10 women would represent the famous lingerie company.

One of these women is Martha Hunt, a 26-year-old from the United States who counts herself among Taylor Swift’s elite crowd of fashionable friends.

 

Martha was discovered in her home state, North Carolina.

She told Harper's Bazaar she was discovered at a modelling casting call when she was 18.

She started with a smaller agency, and eventually, she worked her way up to the big leagues -- IMG.

She was walking the runway by 2007. Since then, she's walked for many major designers, including Herve Leger in 2014 (pictured below). She's also walked for Prada, which she told Vogue was her 'most memorable modelling moment.' She was 23 when she cited that impressive accomplishment to the magazine.

She modelled for Free People -- with fellow angel Elsa Hosk.

She appeared on magazine covers internationally.

Although she had already started modelling with Victoria's Secret, in 2013, she talked to Harper's Bazaar about awaiting the casting decision for the lingerie company's big fashion show.

She was cast in the 2013 show -- and she made a splash while walking the runway.

She reprised her walk down the runway from the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She definitely turned heads.

She also made a cameo on CBS's '2 Broke Girls.'

In January 2015, she was GQ Mexico's cover girl.

In addition to walking the Victoria's Secret runway, she's keeping busy with other editorial spreads -- like this one for Vogue Spain.

She's also a member of Taylor Swift's fabulous group of friends.

She appeared alongside Swift at the Billboard Music Awards.

And she appeared in the explosive video hit, 'Bad Blood.'

But Hunt is more than just a model. She hosted Design on A Dime at New York's Housing Works, which helped to benefit New Yorkers with AIDS and HIV.

Now, she's continuing to turn heads in Victoria's Secret's ad campaigns.

She's definitely one to watch.

